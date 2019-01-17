WWE’s Zelina Vega Stuns in This ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Jade Cosplay

Hot on the heels of showing off her Pokemon love with an earlier Team Rocket cosplay, WWE’s rising star Zelina Vega is back in the gaming spirit, this time for the big Mortal Kombat 11 livestream event going on later today.

The WWE badass took to her Twitter to share a first look at her as Jade, and it’s pretty safe to say that her fans are absolutely stunned:

Feels nice to be home for 7 hours then right back out again! This time… for #MortalKombat11 release partaaaayyy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1clLGf9Qte — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) January 16, 2019

The positive reactions were instantaneous:

You are a QUEEN, SIS! 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/gVAjAUOw13 — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) January 17, 2019

If there’s a cosplay content, you win 😌 pic.twitter.com/sQsLaobK2B — La Cabra (@SlayZelinaSlay) January 17, 2019

For those unfamiliar with the fighter, Jade made her first appearance in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, and ever since then, she’s become a reoccurring fan-favorite character. Her joining with the Earthrealm warriors in order to defeat Kahn was legendary, and her backstory is pretty wild, if a bit confusing.

As far as the new Mortal Kombat event goes, you can watch the livestream with us right here! We’ll be covering it live this year, and we’re excited to dive right into that beloved brutality!

Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What are you hoping to see from the big reveal later on today? Thoughts on the above (epic) cosplay? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!