‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Story Length Revealed

NetherRealm Studios has revealed how long it will take players (roughly) to finish the story mode of Mortal Kombat 11.

Speaking to Gamereactor, Story Director on the project, Dominic Cianciolo, revealed that the story “is looking to be around eight hours long.”

“I can roughly estimate how long the cinematics and everything are, but I can’t tell you exactly how long the story mode will be,” said Cianciolo. “We did however learn from a representative that the story is looking to be around eight hours long.”

As you may know, the previous Mortal Kombat game, Mortal Kombat X, took about five hours to beat, with mileage slightly varying depending on how awful or godly you were at the game. But on average, it took five hours.

In other words, if Mortal Kombat 11 is indeed eight hours long, it will be considerably longer than X, and in fact, more in-line with 2011’s Mortal Kombat (Mortal Kombat 9). For a story-driven game, eight hours is nothing. That can be beaten in one sit down. But obviously, Mortal Kombat isn’t a narrative-driven game, even if it emphasizes and puts more into its various story modes than other fighting games. For a fighting game, eight hours is a great length, especially if you just use it get acclimatized with the new characters and changes before jumping into multiplayer.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release on April 23 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It will cost $59.99.

