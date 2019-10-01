Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals the Terminator’s Gameplay in New Trailer

It’s finally here. After what’s felt like months and months of waiting, Mortal Kombat 11 has officially revealed the gameplay for the Terminator T-800 DLC fighter. The character, which uses the likeness of a beaten-up Arnold Schwarzenegger, is the latest guest in the franchise, but it won’t be the last.

Given that he’s, you know, the Terminator, there’s not a whole lot of unique and iconic fighting bits to draw from. Yes, there’s the shotgun, and the time sphere, and his skin and clothes can apparently melt off, but the rest of his moves are basically just punching, shooting, and otherwise generic. That said, it does look like he hits like a truck full of bricks, so at least there’s that. Who knows? Maybe this all shakes out to be an immensely enjoyable experience. We reserve judgment (get it?) until we actually play with him ourselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

///downloading…

Targets: Acquired

Location: NetherRealm

Year: 2019

Day: October 8 [[Early Access]]

Objective: Terminate all kombatants…

///Execute #MK11 pic.twitter.com/ie14aN0qx9 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) October 1, 2019

The Terminator will release on October 8th in early access, followed by Sindel on November 26th. Joker and Spawn are set to arrive in the new year on January 28th and March 17th, respectively. If the precedent holds, we should see gameplay from these characters the week before early access release. The non-early access versions of all these DLC fighters will release a week later.

What do you think of Mortal Kombat 11‘s Terminator T-800? Are there any particular moves you’re looking to use? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Terminator T-800 will be available on October 8th, but Joker isn’t scheduled to arrive until January 28th of next year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.