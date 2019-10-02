Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Sarah Connor Sonya Blade Skin

Today, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed a new Mortal Kombat 11 trailer starring Terminator, the game’s next DLC character arriving next week. Since then, it has revealed some of the new skins coming to the game alongside the DLC character, including a Harley Quinn skin for Cassie Cage. But a Birds of Prey-inspired look for the youngest Cage isn’t the only new noteworthy skin: the fighting game is also adding a special new skin for Cassie’s mother, Sonya Blade. More specifically, it’s adding a Sarah Connor skin for the Special Forces unit and Earthrealm fighter.

It’s unclear if the skin will be exclusive to Kombat Pack owners, but it appears that’s the case if it’s releasing alongside the new Kombat Pack character. Whatever the case, below you can check out the skin, featuring Sonya Blade’s character introduction with Terminator.

Terminator vs Sonya Blade? Both targeted for Termination. #MK11 pic.twitter.com/q3XSxRi3ys — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 1, 2019

For those that don’t know: Terminator is set to release on October 8, and will only be available for Kombat Pack owners. Meanwhile, tomorrow, a new Kombat Kast will happen, and as you would assume, it will offer an in-depth look at the character in the game alongside some raw gameplay footage.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it’s set come to Google Stadia later this year. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, click here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”