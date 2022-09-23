Mortal Kombat's Iconic Logo Was Almost Scrapped

Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator John Tobias has shared a bit of history about the video game's iconic logo after recently discovering an image of the first drawing of the game's dragon icon. While the whole history lesson is worth a read for a better understanding of how it came to be, Tobias also notes that it was almost tossed at one point because his sister thought it looked like a seahorse. Yes, really.

"I almost tossed the dragon icon sketch aside when I was at home working on it at my drafting table and my sister mistook the dragon for a seahorse," shared Tobias over on Twitter. It's unclear how serious Tobias is about it almost leading him to scrap the whole thing, but it does seem to be a comment that has stuck with him over the years. There's certainly some level of resemblance, and if it had been spotted while in progress the curve of the dragon's neck and body could have easily been mistaken for a seahorse. You can check out the entire history lesson from Tobias that was shared on social media for yourself below:

Side Note: I almost tossed the dragon icon sketch aside when I was at home working on it at my drafting table and my sister mistook the dragon for a seahorse ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/d1omW1as1A — John Tobias (@therealsaibot) September 22, 2022

According to Tobias, the dragon as a symbol for the Mortal Kombat tournament originally came from "Dragon Attack," which was at one point in the running to be the video game's name. According to him, that tentative title came from Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon's love for Queen as the band has a song with the same name. The colors described in the song are even featured on the arcade cabinet design for the video game.

In general, the Mortal Kombat franchise remains extremely popular. A sequel to the recent reboot movie is in the works, and it continues to see animated movies released. The most recent Mortal Kombat video game from developer NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11, is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise in general right here.

What do you think about Tobias' history of the Mortal Kombat logo? Do you think it looks like a seahorse? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

