New Mortal Kombat 1 Update Out Now on PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC

NetherRealm Studios has today pushed out its latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 across all of the game's various platforms. This past week, Omni-Man finally joined the roster of MK1 for those who purchased the game's Premium Edition or its accompanying Kombat Pack. As a whole, Omni-Man is only one of six additional fighters that are planned to come to MK1 in the months ahead. Prior to the release of the game's next character, though, a brief new patch has now gone live.

As a whole, this latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the smallest that NetherRealm has released since the title's launch back in September. The most notable new addition with this update is the Thanksgiving-related Fatality which can now be purchased in the Premium Store. Outside of this, NetherRealm has also added new seasonal content for Invasions and has squashed a variety of different bugs. When it comes to the bugs that have been rectified, though, NetherRealm hasn't provided any additional details of what problems no longer exist.

Moving forward, larger updates for Mortal Kombat 1 can definitely be expected. As mentioned, there are still five more DLC fighters planned to come to MK1 that include Quan-Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi. These characters will all arrive in this order across the end of 2023 and into the summer of 2024. When each of these new fighters do arrive, it's expected that larger title updates for MK1 will also roll out in tandem.

Until that time, though, can find the official patch notes for today's new Mortal Kombat 1 update attached below.

Mortal Kombat 1 November 15 Update Patch Notes