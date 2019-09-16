The Mortal Kombat Reboot Has Officially Started Filming

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie has officially started filming. That is, if writer Greg Russo is to be believed. Russo had teased early last week that filming would begin soon, and it looks like that really, truly has happened. The movie’s actually moving forward.

“May the Elder Gods watch over us!” Russo tweeted out yesterday with a photo of a film slate, implying that the Mortal Kombat reboot had started shooting. His included hashtag, #ITHASBEGUN, is also a reference to the1995 film when Shang Tsung declares, well, that it has begun, meaning the tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

May the Elder Gods watch over us! #ITHASBEGUN pic.twitter.com/Lkovg7Glwo — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) September 15, 2019

Russo might be the first to show off the actual filming, but he’s certainly not alone when it comes to teasing the movie. Several actors, including Lewis Tan and Mehcad Brooks, have been regularly posting on social media about the film since it was announced that they were cast, though they’ve never gone quite so far as to show off their costumes or anything like that.

“It’s so fun finding Jax’s fighting style, his swag and his relentless power punches that need to feel like they’d put a fucking hole in a barn,” Brooks recently recently shared online. “Happy to be working with some of the best stuntmen, sensei and fight choreography team in the business. Y’all ain’t ready.”

What do you think of what we know about the reboot film so far? Are there any fighters you hope to see join the confirmed roster? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on March 5, 2021. The current cast seemingly includes Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan in an unnamed role, which many speculate to be either Johnny Cage or Kung Lao. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.