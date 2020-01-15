Mortal Kombat Reboot Release Teased With New Photo

Today, at the moment of publishing, is January 15, 2020, which means the new Mortal Kombat reboot is set to release exactly one year from now. And naturally, members of the movie are celebrating this, including writer Greg Russo and actor Ludi Lin, the latter of which shared a special new set photo. Unfortunately, neither divulge anything super noteworthy, but given that the movie is less than a year away, means we should be getting our first teaser trailer sooner rather than later. In fact, one should be dropping in the coming months. That said, in the meanwhile, you’re just going to have to settle for some release hype.

As you would expect, fans looking forward to the movie are already starting to board the hype train:

Can’t wait for the first trailer but now 😎 pic.twitter.com/MSgZ6aC96m — Das Spivey (@DBACON1116) January 15, 2020

I’ve said it to you plenty of times before but really from the bottom of my heart thank you for bringing MK back to the big screen! I’m pumped to have two great mk movie series in my lifetime

You’re all awesome!@WriterRusso @ludi_lin @TheLewisTan @Joe_Taslim @MehcadBrooks — 🦆 PRODICTABO!!! (@one_pasta) January 15, 2020

The new Mortal Kombat movie is set to premiere on January 15, 2021. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the highly-anticipated movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the reboot by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

In the most recent and related news, a rumor has popped up that claims Shao Khan is being played by a former WWE wrestler. Meanwhile, Lewis Tan, whose role hasn’t been disclosed yet, also recently shared an emotional message after filming on the movie wrapped.