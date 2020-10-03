Mortal Kombat Reboot Writer Reveals Video Game Movie He Wants to Make

✖

While the world waits for the first trailer of 2021's Mortal Kombat reboot, writer Greg Russo has revealed one video game movie he would love to make over on Twitter. In addition to the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, Russo is penning movies for Saints Row, Space Invaders, and more, which is to say, if there's a video game movie in the works right now, there's a decent chance Russo is the pen behind it. And if Ubisoft is interested Russo would love to add Far Cry 3 to his resume.

Over on Twitter, Russo was recently asked if he were to adapt a Far Cry game into a movie, which would he pick. Replying to this, Russo said it would have to be Far Cry 3, which he thinks is one of the best games ever made, which is a sentiment I personally agree with. Elsewhere, Russo pointed out Michael Mando's performance as antagonist Vaas Montenegro is still one of the best performances in video games, which I also agree with.

"Far Cry 3. No question. One of the best games ever made, and I've completed all of them," said Russo over on Twitter. "How bout it Ubisoft?"

Of course, if we ever get a Far Cry movie, there's a very good chance it will be an original story or, at the very least, tie in to a new or upcoming installment.

It would be interesting to hear Russo's pitch for the movie, because while Far Cry 3 has a story and characters that lend itself to a movie adaptation, it's still very much an open-world game, and it would be challenging to capture this in a movie.

