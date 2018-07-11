‘Mortal Kombat’ Reboot Producer Shuts Down Speculation, “Nothing Happening at This Time”

Earlier this week we received some info about the impressive (yet suscipious) casting listing for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie reboot. Though it had quite a few characters we loved, there were more than a few iconic characters missing. Luckily (or unluckily, depending on how you look at it), it looks like that info may not have been as reliable as they made themselves out to be.

The original source came from The Hashtag Show showing a long list of characters the team over at Warner Bros. were reportedly looking to cast. Among the characters provided was Cole Turner, Kano, Sonya Blade, Mileena, and many more – though both Scorpion and Sub-Zero were both missing in action. In a new turn of events, producer Todd Garner says to not trust that information circulating from the original report, stating that “Nothing is happening with the movie at this time, so all news is premature.”

Nothing is happening with the movie at this time, so all news is premature. Sorry! — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) July 10, 2018

This news comes as bitter sweet. On one hand, those excited are back to square one, but on the other hand it explains why those two vital characters to the franchise were missing. It’s hard to be missing when the info itself isn’t valid.

Alas, we are back to just knowing the movie is in the works – or at least is planned – but all other information at this time is hush hush.

It will be interesting to see what the reboot will have to offer. A guilty pleasure of mine is that I absolutely adored the 1995 film. Seeing the martial arts tournament that we knew so well from the games in real life (or real screen) was incredible, even if it did get a little bit cheesy from time to time. According to the movie’s official synopsis:

“Once every generation, there is an inter-dimensional martial arts tournament known as Mortal Kombat, designed by the Elder Gods to limit invasions between the realms of the universe. If the realm of Outworld wins Mortal Kombat ten consecutive times, its Emperor Shao Kahn (voiced by Frank Welker) will be able to invade and conquer the Earth realm. They have already won nine; so this will be their tenth tournament. The Shaolin warrior Liu Kang (Robin Shou) and his comrades, Hollywood movie star Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby) and U.S. Special Forces officer Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson), were handpicked by Raiden (Christopher Lambert), the god of lightning and Earthrealm’s defender, to overcome their powerful adversaries in order to prevent Outworld from winning their tenth straight Mortal Kombat tournament. Each of the three has his or her own reason for competing: Liu Kang seeks revenge against tournament host Shang Tsung (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) for killing his brother Chan (Steven Ho); Sonya also has vengeance on her mind, pursuing crime lord Kano (Trevor Goddard) who killed her partner; Johnny Cage, having been branded as a fake by the media, seeks to prove otherwise to the world.”

Would you want to see the reboot follow similar magic, or take a different direction all together? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!