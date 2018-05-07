Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero and Scorpion Get Fortnite Characters, and Now We Really Want Them

We’ve seen our fair share of outstanding costumes in Epic Games’ Fortnite as of late, but we can’t help but wonder…what would happen if guest characters entered the fray?

That’s what Eric Tran, aka Decay, was thinking. This artist, who worked on Injustice 2, decided to contribute artwork featuring two famous characters in the world of Fortnite — but not just any characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He actually implemented designs of both Scorpion and Sub-Zero, from the Mortal Kombat series, on his Twitter page. And the results are so good, we kind of want them in the game now. Warner Bros. and Epic, you two should talk. Check out the tweet below, along with bigger images of the characters underneath that.

Everyone asks for a .@Ninja skin, but first, you gotta pay respects to the OG NINJAS! Being a huge Mortal Kombat fan and also a fan of .@FortniteGame I wanted to create fan art skins of these two icons. Follow my art at https://t.co/At1CxjcDMN! Retweet for zero V-Bucks pic.twitter.com/TxCIUfsv0c — Decay (@DecayNRS) May 3, 2018

First, let’s take a look at Scorpion. As you can see below, his traditional yellow ninja costume is still intact, complete with a skull on his belt and some funky looking knee pads that appear ready to stab someone (though they can’t, obviously). But there are some interesting changes here.

First up, his shoes look a bit more rugged and ready for travel. Also, check out his axe. It actually has a flaming dragon head on top, which should make it fairly easy to get together resources. And then there’s his backpack, which features a skull with swords driven through it. Check out this sweet design below.

But if you think that’s something, take a good look at Sub-Zero. He features his traditional ninja get-up and mask as well, but then you get a good look at his axe. It’s solid ice. That should make it easy to break apart stuff to get resources…although we’re not quite sure how Sub-Zero can hold onto it for so long without it freezing up his hands. (Then again, he is Sub-Zero.) He’s also got the same shoes as Scorpion, ready for travel.

Really, though, it’s all about his backpack. It’s a penguin. A stuffed penguin. And it’s adorable. It even has a little bandana! Check it out below.

Eric did some amazing work with these designs and, seriously, we want them in the game now. Maybe someday Epic Games can figure out a crossover deal that will bring these guys and others into the game. What we wouldn’t give to see Goro show up and pound his way through resources with his fists, instead of using an axe. Hey, he could do it.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Eric Tran for making these awesome designs! Go check out his work at that link!)