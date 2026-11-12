Magic: The Gathering Leak Reveals Upcoming Dune Secret Lair Cards

The next major Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering seems to have leaked in advance, and it happens to be tied to the Dune film franchise. With Dune: Part Three set to hit theaters at the end of this year, excitement for the sci-fi series has arguably never been greater than before. Now, to capitalize on this excitement, Wizards of the Coast looks as though it’s partnering with Legendary to release a new group of MTG cards associated with Dune, although specifics of when it might arrive have yet to be given.

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Unearthed on Reddit, a group of eight cards associated with Dune were shown in what seems to be a leaked promotional image. The picture, which is said to have been found on Discord, features characters like Paul Atreides, Chani, Princess Irulan, Baron Harkonnen, and a handful of others. The cards happen to feature the likenesses of the various actors and actresses portraying these roles across Dune and Dune: Part Two, with Paul receiving a second card known as Muad’Dib.

You can get a look at these new Secret Lair x Dune MTG cards for yourself in the post below:

While there’s potential for this leak to be fake, based on what’s been shown here, there’s a much higher probability for it to be real. Not only does this image match the promotional images we’ve seen from past Secret Lair drops, but the finer details seen on each card (namely the artist’s name being listed) makes this leak seem very legitimate.

As for when it might release, it would make all of the sense in the world for Wizards of the Coast to have this new Secret Lair drop go live close to the arrival of Dune: Part Three. With the movie releasing on December 18th, this suggests that we could hear about this Secret Lair rollout incredibly soon.

It’s worth noting that MagicCon Atlanta also happens to be taking place this weekend, and will run from November 13th to November 15th. If these Dune MTG cards are real, this venue would be the most obvious one for Wizards of the Coast to formally unveil them to the public. As such, if this news does come about in the next few days, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

How do you feel about these new Secret Lair Dune cards that should be releasing in the future? And which card of the bunch are you most excited about? Be sure to share your thoughts with me down in the comments section.