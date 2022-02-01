Magic: The Gathering: Exclusive Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Card Preview

Last week, Wizards of the Coast offered fans their first glimpse at . Wizards of the Coast also provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at one of the cards from the new collection. March of Wretched Sorrow is an instant that costs BX to play. At an additional cost, players may exile any number of black cards from their hand. For each spell they exile that way, March of Wretched Sorrow costs 2 less to play. That’s some versatility in casting cost, meaning this card could be played very early in the game if needed.

Once played, March of Wretched Sorrow deals X damage to target creature or planeswalker, and the casting player gains X life. You can take a look at the standard, extended art, and soft glow showcase frame versions of March of Wretched Sorrow below.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is Magic: The Gathering‘s first time returning to the plane of Kamigawa since 2005’s Saviors of Kamigawa, which concluded the original Kamigawa block. Since the Kami Wars, roughly 1200 years have passed, and Kamigawa has changed. Once a world of natural beauty inspired by Japanese traditions and culture, Neon Dynasty finds Kamigawa pushing into cyberpunk territory. While the Saiba Futurists are leading the way, they’re getting a bit of help from Magic: The Gathering‘s oldest villains, the Phyrexians.

The tension between tradition and modernity is central to Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty‘s mechanics, mainly through new mechanics applied to enchantments and artifacts. The set introduces Reconfigure for artifacts, a keyword allowing artifact creatures to become Equipment. For enchantments, Sagas return, but this time as double-sided modal cards. Once completed, these Sagas transform into creatures, bringing history to life in the most literal sense.

Other popular features from the original Kamigawa block are also returning. Ninja, Samurai, Dragon Spirits, legends, and Shrines are all back in action. There’s also a set of basic land cards done in the style of Japanese woodblock art.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty arrives on Magic: The Gathering Arena on February 10th, bringing digital versions of all the showcase features that fit the format, along with new player avatars for the Wanderer and Kaito, a new Kamigawa battlefield, and two new pets. Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty physical pre-releases begin on February 11th. Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty releases in full in stores on February 18th.