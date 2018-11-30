Multiple ‘Diablo’ Projects Will Be Announced In 2019, Says Blizzard

By now, everyone is familiar with the Diablo-gate that happened at BlizzCon this year. Though Blizzard tried to temper expectations for the show with an explicit message saying there would be no Diablo 4 announcement, fans were still feeling the burn of a mobile game making its debut. Since Blizzard has several Diablo projects in the works, many were hoping for a little more – though unfortunately those projects just weren’t quite ready to make their reveal.

It looks like they will be next year though – and we’re hoping for an official reveal of the rumored anime – because Blizzard has just announced that there will be more than one big reveal concerning those numerous Diablo projects.

“We continue to read feedback and our internal discussions are ongoing,” reads an official post by the Blizzard team on their forums. “We have many plans for Diablo across multiple projects which we’ll be revealing over the course of the coming year. We are eager to share more about all of our projects, but some will have to wait as we prefer to show you, rather than tell you, about them. It’s going to take some time as we strive to meet your expectations, but now, more than ever, we are committed to delivering Diablo experiences the community can be proud of.”

Unfortunately, many Blizzard fans don’t seem to think it’s enough – or the “PR rhetoric” is too little too late, while others appeared to be excited for what lies ahead. We know that Diablo 4 is in the works, codenamed Project Fenris, and we know that the team is structured to focus on this franchise. The Diablo Immortal team is handled by a separate team, so the progress being made on the mobile addition to the series should have no bearing on the next full entry into the Diablo story.

Despite Immortal featuring a narrative that many have been asking for, with it set to bridge the large gap between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, long-time fans of the franchise weren’t pleased with the mobile-exclusivity. A large part of that is due to the recent Nintendo Switch port for Diablo 3 and the news that there were multiple projects in the works for this series, many were expecting a full Diablo 4 announcement – despite Blizzard being very clear that wasn’t happening during this year’s BlizzCon.\

What are your thoughts on 'Diablo-gate' and how it all went down? What are you hoping gets revealed in the coming year?