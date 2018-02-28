Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Announced For Xbox One, PS4, and PC

It’s official, the next game from the Conan Exiles dev team is making its way to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms this year! The tactical adventure game from Funcom has quite a few heavy hitters behind it, including previous members of the Payday franchise and Hitman.

According to a recent press release about the post-apocalyptic game:

“Of course the world ends, it was just a question of time. Extreme climate change, global economic crisis, a lethal pandemic, and increasing tension between old and new superpowers. For the first time since 1945 nuclear weapons were used in armed conflict. Mushroom clouds rose from east to west before the dust settled. The humans are gone. The Mutants are here.”

You can check out the trailer in the video above, but players will be tasked with controlling a rag tag group animal-like heroes in a world covered with mutated monsters. The name of the game? Survive and make it to the legendary Eden.

“It’s an unusual label for a game, but tactical adventure really fits the bill, no duck pun intended,” says Executive Producer Ulf Andersson at Bearded Ladies. Andersson is also known for being the designer of the 2011 megahit ‘PAYDAY’. “Our goal is to blend the deep and tactical combat of ‘XCOM’ with a branching storyline that unfolds as you explore overgrown forests and abandoned cities with your team of Mutants. Mixing that with real-time stealth gameplay gives you a unique way to approach or avoid combat situations you encounter while exploring.”

So far we don’t have an exact release date yet, though we do know it’s slated for this year. Inspired by Xcom, the tactical mechanics of the title do look promising and smooth. It’s an interesting angle as well with a team of mutants, the boar I couldn’t help but to get Beyond Good and Evil vibes from. It looks interesting, we can’t wait to learn more about the upcoming game.

If you’re interested as well, you can check out the newly unveiled website to go along with the announcement trailer at the top of this article.