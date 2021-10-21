Mythic Quest Renewed for Season 3 and Season 4 by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today announced that it has picked up the series Mythic Quest for Season 3 and Season 4. Season 2 aired earlier this year, and according to the announcement today, Season 3 will premiere on the streaming service next year. The announcement of the new seasons being picked up was made in a way that only series co-creator Rob McElhenney can make one: via a spoof of a FaceTime call between McElhenney and Sir Anthony Hopkins with a special appearance from Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis.

It’s not an entirely odd way of announcing the new seasons given that Hopkins received an Emmy nomination for his guest star role in the Mythic Quest special “Everlight,” and Sudeikis actually stars in the Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso, which also streams on Apple TV+. You can check out the announcement video for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/RMcElhenney/status/1451240186826739712

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, as part of the announcement. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

As noted above, Mythic Quest has officially been renewed for Season 3 and Season 4 by Apple TV+. The show is created and executive produced by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The series, which released its second season on the streaming platform earlier this year, follows a video game developer as it works on the biggest multiplayer video game of all time and stars McElhenney as Ian Grimm, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi, F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom, Imani Hakim as Dana, Jessie Ennis as Jo, and Ashly Birch as Rachel. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show about a video game developer right here.

