Mythic Quest Season 2 Release Date Revealed

✖

The upcoming Season 2 of Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is officially set to debut on the streaming service on May 7th. Given the teaser trailer that was released, it sounds like it might be dropping the "Raven's Banquet" part in favor of a new one given that the show appears to be moving on from the in-universe version of that as well.

You can check out the new teaser trailer for yourself below:

.@Mythic_Quest returns May 7 for a new season. All this play is a lot of work. https://t.co/spZMnxUZOg pic.twitter.com/P3YVOJ6dBZ — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 19, 2021

Here is the official synopsis for Mythic Quest Season 2:

"With the quarantine finally over, season two of 'Mythic Quest' finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi)."

As noted above, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet Season 2 is set to debut on Apple TV+ on May 7th. The show, created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, stars Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi, F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom, Imani Hakim as Dana, Jessie Ennis as Jo, and Ashly Birch as Rachel. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show about a video game developer right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about Mythic Quest Season 2 so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in May? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!