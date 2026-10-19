N64 and PS1 Classic From 1999 Releasing on Switch and PS5 Next Month

An incredibly nostalgic N64 and PS1 classic game from 1999 is releasing on Nintendo Switch and PS5 next month. More specifically, November 5. Unfortunately, for those on Xbox, there is no word of an Xbox release at all. Further, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version. The game will be playable on the newer Nintendo console via backward compatibility, though. Meanwhile, a PS4 version does appear to be in the cards, because a “PlayStation” release is cited, indicating both consoles. This has not been outright confirmed, though.

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The new announcement comes from H2 Interactive, who has shared that the classic RC arcade racing game, Re-Volt, is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS5, and seemingly PS4 as well. For those unfamiliar with this game, it was released in 1999 by developer Acclaim Studios London and publisher Acclaim Entertainment. At the time of its original launch, it was available on three platforms: PC, PS1, and Nintendo 64. Later, after launch, it came to Sega Dreamcast as well.

The game didn’t receive great reviews back in the day, nor did it particularly light the world on fire commerically; however, it cultivated a player base that nostalgically remembers it to this day, hence why it’s returning. And it’s returning with some quality-of-life improvements. To this end, there will now be a minimap in the game, as well as in-game help. Gameplay-wise, players will be able to carry three items rather than just one during races. Meanwhile, four-player split-screen has also been added. Beyond this, it’s the original, nostalgic game.

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A Classic That Holds Up

As you may know, Re-Volt was first brought back in 2022 with a Steam release. And if its reception on Steam is anything to go by, PlayStation and Nintendo fans are in for a treat. To date, the classic game has 1,371 user reviews, with a 90% approval rating. This gives the nostalgic game a “Very Positive” rating, the second-best rating possible on the platform.

Of course, this rating is highly dependent on nostalgia. If you don’t have nostalgia for the game, then there’s next to no chance you will enjoy diving into it in 2026. After all, it is a 19994 arcade racing game. Those who do, though, will find that it has aged very well and is just as fun as it was 27 years ago.

On Steam, the classic N64 and PS1 game is notably $5.99. It is unclear if it will be this exact price on console, but whatever the case, it’s going to come with a humble price point.

For N64 nostalgics, specifically, there hasn’t been much N64 nostalgia recently, but a PS1 exclusive game from 1998 was released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 just last week.