This Japanese Hotel Wants You to Play Naked ‘Dance Dance Revolution’

Japan is known for having a more interesting spin on daily life and with such a huge focus on gaming and anime, often times our favorite franchises come to life in ways we never even thought of. For those that just really love Dance Dance Revolution, there’s a spin on that too.

For those that don’t know, Japan has what are called “Love Hotels” and their sole purpose is to be a safe place where people can go and get their nasty on. Sex. Intercourse. Doin’ the nasty. Anyway, there’s one Love Hotel in particular called Hotel Eldia that wants to put a little additional cardio into your sexy time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Livedoor News, Hotel Eldia houses a pretty impressive Dance Dance Revolution Supernova machine in room 211. This room comes with a massive bed (for the other reason people are there) with a huge Dance Dance Revolution machine on the opposite side. Pure privacy, pure fun, all for two hours.

Hotel Eldia also has a huge slide wrapping around a tub for even more creative ways to enjoy spending time in the nude, which basically makes this place either someone’s worst nightmare, or their perfect paradise.

What are your thoughts on Japan’s Hotel Eldia? Would you be down to try it, or would that be a hard pass? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Thanks, Kotaku!