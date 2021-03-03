New Naughty Dog Tease Gives Uncharted Fans Hope

✖

A new Naughty Dog tease has PlayStation and PS5 players excited, and it has given Uncharted fans hope that Uncharted 5 may finally be on the horizon. Taking to Twitter, Naughty Co-President, and the creator of The Last of Us, Neil Druckmann, teased that the team has "several cool things" that they "can't wait to share." Of course, there's no direct reference to Uncharted or any other Naughty Dog IP, but the fact the team has multiple projects in the work does give fans of Nathan Drake hope that the loveable treasure hunter could be set for a return.

We know Naughty Dog is working on the multiplayer of The Last of Us Part 2, but that's all we know it's working on. Could it be working on Uncharted 5? Yup. Could it be working on The Last of Us Part 3? Yup. Could it be working on a new IP or even a revival of Jak and Daxter? Sure, but so far it's not hinted at any of this.

"If you tweet at me, asking about a future project, I can’t say anything... Please stay patient," said Druckmann. "We have several cool things we can’t wait to share with you. As soon as we can, we will!

If you tweet at me, asking about a future project, I can’t say anything... Please stay patient. We have several cool things we can’t wait to share with you. As soon as we can, we will! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kzzCmvS5a0 — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 2, 2021

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Druckmann and Naughty Dog will be sharing any of these "several cool things" anytime soon. If I was a betting man, I'd say they are working on a new IP and something lighter in tone, but that's just the bet I would make at Vegas. Right now, I haven't heard a peep about what Naughty Dog has cooking up.

