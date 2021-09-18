New Naughty Dog Tease Has the Attention of Uncharted Fans

A new tease from Naughty Dog senior cinematic animator Marianne Hayden, has attracted the attention of Uncharted fans. We know Naughty Dog is currently busy with some type The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer game. We also know it’s begun work on its next proper release. Judging by the studio’s recent history of releases, this game will be Uncharted 5, however, Naughty Dog has also suggested the IP may be on ice for a while. All of this is to say, unlike in the past, we have no clue what’s next for the studio.

To this end, Hayden recently took to Twitter and revealed that she’s back to work in the motion capture studio. Of course, the question is, what for? Well, in the picture, Hayden is wearing a shirt for The Last of Us Part 2, leading some to believe this is for the aforementioned multiplayer release. Meanwhile, others in The Last of Us Part 2 camp are speculating this is for a PS5 Director’s Cut.

Beyond this, a remake of The Last of Us is a possibility as, according to various reports, Naughty Dog is working on a remake of the 2013 game for the PS5. And of course, a new Uncharted is also a candidate, as well as a new IP.

https://twitter.com/Marianne_Hayden/status/1438557081338990594

Unfortunately, right now, all PlayStation fans have is speculation. Based on the studio’s history, this work could be related to a new Uncharted game. Meanwhile, based on rumors and reports, this work could be for a remake of The Last of Us or a new IP. And of course, this could be nothing more than The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer or a PS5 Director’s Cut of the game. In other words, not only do PlayStation fans have nothing but speculation at this point, but the speculation is pulling them in all different types of directions.

