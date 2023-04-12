NBA 2K23 Gets New Ratings Update as NBA Playoffs Begin

To coincide with the start of the NBA playoffs, Visual Concepts has now pushed out its latest player ratings update for NBA 2K23. Since many teams in the NBA have now seen their seasons come to an end, this patch includes some of the final changes that will be seen to various players in NBA 2K23 before the arrival of NBA 2K24 later this year. As a whole, though, this ratings update doesn't feature a number of vast overhauls to some of the biggest names in the sport.

When it comes to the biggest winners of this new ratings update in NBA 2K23, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has seen his own overall rating inch up by another point to now sit at 95. Cavs guard Donovon Mitchell has also received a small boost to now be at 92 while Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has also gone up to 87 overall. Jaden Ivey, Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, and Jaren Jackson. Jr. are just a handful of other players that have become improved with this patch.

As for the losers in NBA 2K23 with this update, Ja Morant has now fallen by a single point to sit at 92 overall. CJ McCollum, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, and James Wiseman have all also dropped by one overall point as well. All in all, there has not been any violent shifts in ratings with this update, but you can find all of the new changes found in this NBA 2K23 patch attached down below.

Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu: 81 OVR (+1)

Jalen Johnson: 76 OVR (+2)

Garrison Mathews: 73 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie: 83 OVR (+1)

Cameron Thomas: 78 OVR (+1)

Patrick Mills: 74 OVR (-1)

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum: 95 OVR (+1)

Robert Williams III: 83 OVR (-1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 83 OVR (+1)

Sam Hauser: 75 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 74 OVR (+2)

J.T. Thor: 72 OVR (+3)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 87 OVR (-1)

Nikola Vucevic: 84 OVR (+1)

Coby White: 76 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 92 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Mobley: 70 OVR (+1)

Dallas Mavericks

Reggie Bullock: 77 OVR (-1)

Jaden Hardy: 77 OVR (+1)

Josh Green: 76 OVR (-1)

Theo Pinson: 72 OVR (+2)

Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown: 77 OVR (+1)

Ish Smith: 73 OVR (-1)

Peyton Watson: 71 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey: 81 OVR (+1)

James Wiseman: 79 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Livers: 74 OVR (+1)

Jared Rhoden: 69 OVR (+2)

Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga: 78 OVR (+1)

Gary Payton II: 77 OVR (+1)

Houston Rockets

Kevin Porter Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin: 79 OVR (-1)

Andrew Nembhard: 77 OVR (+1)

Aaron Nesmith: 76 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook: 81 OVR (+1)

Mason Plumlee: 80 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 77 OVR (-1)

Robert Covington: 77 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves: 81 OVR (+2)

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant: 92 OVR (-1)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 87 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane: 85 OVR (+1)

Dillon Brooks: 79 OVR (+1)

Luke Kennard: 77 OVR (+2)

Kenneth Lofton Jr.: 72 OVR (+3)

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry: 77 OVR (+1)

Max Strus: 76 OVR (+1)

Cody Zeller: 75 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday: 88 OVR (+1)

Khris Middleton: 86 OVR (+1)

Meyers Leonard: 72 OVR (+1)

Lindell Wigginton: 70 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid: 80 OVR (+1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 74 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram: 87 OVR (+1)

C.J. McCollum: 84 OVR (-1)

Trey Murphy: 80 OVR (+1)

Herbert Jones: 79 OVR (+1)

Josh Richardson: 75 OVR (-1)

Naji Marshall: 75 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks

Julius Randle: 87 OVR (-1)

Quentin Grimes: 78 OVR (+2)

Obi Toppin: 77 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Aleksej Pokusevski: 77 OVR (-2)

Tre Mann: 75 OVR (+1)

Jared Butler: 73 OVR (-1)

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony: 80 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers

Dewayne Dedmon: 74 OVR (-2)

Jaden Springer: 71 OVR (+1)

Mac McClung: 69 OVR (+2)

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul: 87 OVR (+1)

Bismack Biyombo: 75 OVR (+2)

Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe: 78 OVR (+2)

Trendon Watford: 77 OVR (+1)

Matisse Thybulle: 76 OVR (-1)

Skylar Mays: 72 OVR (+1)

Jeenathan Williams: 70 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs

Zach Collins: 80 OVR (+1)

Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

Trey Lyles: 77 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam: 87 OVR (+1)

Utah Jazz

Talen Horton-Tucker: 79 OVR (+1)

Kris Dunn: 76 OVR (+1)

Washington Wizards

Delon Wright: 78 OVR (+1)

Corey Kispert: 78 OVR (+1)