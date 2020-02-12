NBA 2K20 is Free on Xbox One This Weekend

This weekend happens to be NBA All-Star Weekend, and basketball fans will have plenty to enjoy, as the festivities kick-off Friday night. Xbox One owners can celebrate a day early, however, as NBA 2K20 will be free for those with Xbox Live Gold or GamePass Ultimate starting February 13th and lasting through the 16th. The timing is even better for gamers, as NBA 2K20 is currently hosting a match-up featuring the two All-Star teams: Team LeBron, and Team Giannis. In a 2K simulation, Team LeBron edged out a win 143-124, but fans can see what happens in the real thing this weekend, or decide for themselves during the free trial!

Like so many other recent demos, progress in the NBA 2K20 demo will be transferable, should players choose to purchase the full version of the game. It’s a really nice inclusion, as it allows players to avoid repeating things they’ve already completed in-game. To sweeten the deal, Microsoft currently has all three versions of NBA 2K20 on sale through the end of the demo period. Players can download the standard version for $19.79, the Deluxe Edition for $26.39, and the Legend Edition for just $33. Given the price of sports games tends to drop off pretty significantly throughout the season, it’s not surprising to see these discounts, but it’s still a fairly good bargain!

NBA 2K20 released in September to both critical and commercial success. Notably, the game set the record for the highest launch month sales for a sports game ever!

Team LeBron or Team Giannis? We got Team LeBron with a total score of 143-124 😤 #2KSim pic.twitter.com/oOqdAkbbi8 — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) February 11, 2020

Of course, many NBA fans will no doubt want to tune into the All-Star Weekend coverage to see how the league honors Kobe Bryant. Bryant and his daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash late last month. Team Giannis will wear number 24 on their jerseys (as Kobe did when he played for the Lakers), while Team LeBron will wear number 2 (as Gianna wore). Seven other victims died in the crash, and every participant in All-Star Weekend will wear a patch with nine stars, in remembrance of those lost.

Do you plan on checking out NBA 2K20 during the game’s trial period? Which team are you rooting for during All-Star weekend? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!