NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Trailer Reveals "The City"

After arriving on the current generation consoles a couple of months ago, NBA 2K21 is preparing to launch on the next-gen consoles when they debut in the coming weeks. Fortunately for players excited about the upgrade, the next-gen version of the game won't just be adding some updated graphics. There will be a massive and entirely new multiplayer online mode arriving with NBA 2K21 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It's called The City, and 2K has revealed a brand new trailer showing it off. Take a look in the video above!

The City is an upgrade of The Neighborhood, providing a much bigger experience for players. In addition to the larger scale of the online area, The City will be including some new game modes, and the return of Affiliations.

Once entering The City, and after making it through a short stint in Rookieville, players will choose to align themselves with one of four factions. Those four teams will battle it out for points each and every week, which will create new opportunities for players to earn unique rewards.

"Imagine a map that is many, many times larger than previous Neighborhoods. A design that resembles a modern metropolis, complete with towering skyscrapers, sprawling plazas, and a city center. Oh, and it houses four distinct boroughs that are controlled by four rival Affiliations. And with that, I’m incredibly proud to announce that Affiliations are BACK! I’ll go into more details on Affiliations a little further below. For now, let’s keep painting the picture of what The City truly is," executive producer Erick Boenisch wrote in the new Courtside Report announcing The City.

"The City is our most ambitious execution of a virtual basketball community...ever. The sheer amount and variety of buildings and basketball courts that we were able to create and fit into the map still amazes me to this day!"

