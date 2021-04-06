NBA 2K21 Rolls Out New Updates for Both Generations, Full Patch Notes Revealed

✖

If you log on to play NBA 2K21 this week, you're going to notice some changes to the game, regardless of which console you're playing on. On Tuesday, 2K announced that a new update has gone live for NBA 2K21 on both generations of consoles. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles received one version of the update, while another was rolled out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Each comes with a few unique changes.

The current-gen update has added some changes to the 2K Beach and resolved a few issues throughout the game. The next-gen update has also fixed some specific issues, while also updating the likeness of a few players, all of which are listed in the patch notes.

At this time, a release date for the update on the Nintendo Switch version of NBA 2K21 hasn't been revealed, but it will likely be announced at a later date.

Here are the full patch notes for the current-gen update:

GENERAL New seasonal decorations in 2K Beach Updated another set of player likeness improvements for current NBA players

MyCAREER Keep an eye out for new events coming to 2K Beach in the coming weeks

MyTEAM Resolved some menu issues with the Mystery tier in Domination Duplicated Attribute Boosts for Triangle and Post Coaches have been removed Addressed a Win/Loss exploit in Unlimited and other multiplayer modes Made visual improvements to Dark Matter in certain menus Additional preparations added for future seasons of MyTEAM



And below you can check out the full patch notes for the next-gen update.

GENERAL The following players have received a number of likeness updates: Darius Bazley Tyler Bey Hamidou Diallo Jahmi’us Ramsey Domantas Sabonis Luka Samanic Landry Shamet Rayjon Tucker Resolved a rare issue in MyNBA when starting a save from the offseason

MyTEAM Resolved reported menu issues with the Mystery tier in Domination Duplicated Attribute Boosts for Triangle and Post Coaches have been removed Addressed a Win/Loss exploit in Unlimited and other multiplayer modes Made visual improvements to Dark Matter in certain menus Resolved an issue with the Geologist achievement/trophy Additional preparations added for future seasons of MyTEAM



