NBA 2K22 Cover Star Seemingly Leaked

One of the biggest questions surrounding each new release in the NBA 2K franchise often involves who happens to be appearing on the game's box art. In recent years, the franchise has moved to feature a number of different iconic basketball stars; one of the two is typically an active player, while the other is often a retired "legend". When it comes to this year's impending release of NBA 2K22, it seems as though we now know who will be appearing on one of the two covers.

According to a new leak on Reddit (which has been confirmed as legitimate by reporter Jason Schreier) Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is said to be appearing as the cover athlete on NBA 2K22. Although not outright stated in the leak, Nowitzki will likely be appearing on the Legend Edition since he is no longer an active player. Nowitzki himself retired back in 2019 and is widely considered one of the best power forwards to ever play in the NBA.

It's worth noting that Schreier himself has mentioned that he's not certain about Nowitzki being an accurate cover star for NBA 2K22. However, as he later noted on social media, since everything else in this leak (which is all associated with 2K Games) is accurate, there is a good chance that Nowitzki will also likely be gracing one of the covers.

At this point in time, there's nothing else we know about NBA 2K22 in an official capacity. 2K Sports hasn't even formally announced this year's edition of the game and it likely won't until the NBA Playoffs wrap up. Still, it's essentially a guarantee that as this summer goes on, we'll end up seeing the game appear at some point soon. And if everything goes according to its typical plan, NBA 2K22 will likely launch in September, as it usually does.

So what do you think about Dirk Nowitzki potentially appearing on the box art for NBA 2K22? Would you have chosen another player to grace the cover? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.