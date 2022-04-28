NBA 2K22 Is Now "Free" for Some Players

✖

NBA 2K22 has now become "free" for some players. With the NBA playoffs now in full swing and NBA 2K22 in the midst of Season 6, 2K Sports has opted to make the game more widely available before the arrival of NBA 2K23 later this fall. As such, the annualized basketball sim has now come to one of the biggest subscription platforms around.

Starting today, NBA 2K22 has officially joined Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. The game is solely available on the console iteration of Game Pass, which means that those who are subscribed to the service can now download and play for themselves on Xbox One and Xbox Series X without having to pay a dime. The full NBA 2K22 experience is available to play in this manner which means that MyTeam, MyCareer, and MyPlayer functions of 2K22 are open to players.

Get hyped, it’s game time!! NBA 2K22 is available today ⛹️‍♂️



Check out more info here: https://t.co/WYMxqQNBPo pic.twitter.com/8iUm2X1muf — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 28, 2022

Likely the most impressive thing about NBA 2K22 coming to Xbox Game Pass comes with how it rounds out the service's lineup of sports titles. Prior to the addition of NBA 2K22, Game Pass already offered subscribers Madden NFL 22 and MLB The Show 22 to play as well. For NBA 2K22 to have also now come to the platform means that the three biggest sports franchises are now available on Game Pass at a single time. If you're someone who is a fan of sports games, it's really hard to beat the sheer number of titles within this genre that Xbox has made available.

Of course, if you're not a Game Pass subscriber or you simply don't own an Xbox console, NBA 2K22 is available on a number of other platforms as well. You can currently also play the title on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Are you going to look to play NBA 2K22 for yourself now that it has landed on Xbox Game Pass? Or have you already been playing the game for a prolonged period of time at this point?