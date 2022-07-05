NBA 2K23 Cover Brings Back Michael Jordan

NBA 2K23 has formally been revealed today and this year's edition of the annualized basketball video game will see the most legendary player of all-time returning to the cover. For the first time since NBA 2K16, Michael Jordan will be gracing the box art of NBA 2K23 once again with certain versions of the game. And while Jordan's return on its own might be enough to excite a number of fans, he'll also be playing a large part of the content that is featured in the game.

2K Games and Visual Concepts announced today via a new trailer that there will be two versions of NBA 2K23 that happen to contain Jordan on the cover art. One of these two editions is simply called the Michael Jordan Edition and sees the basketball superstar swinging his arms through the air while celebrating. The other is called the Championship Edition and solely contains Jordan's iconic number 23 jersey from the Chicago Bulls.

🏆Greatness is calling

🎮Answer the call in #NBA2K23 with our Cover Athlete Michael Jordan



Pre-order the Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition starting 7/7 pic.twitter.com/IyoS8T00F6 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 5, 2022

Along with coming back to the cover, 2K also revealed today that it will be bringing back the Jordan Challenges that appeared in NBA 2K11. This game mode allowed players to play as Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in some of the biggest moments of Jordan's career. The original ten Jordan Challenges are said to be getting "completely rebuilt" for NBA 2K23 and will be joined by five new challenges that tie in with Jordan's career from college, the NBA, and Team USA basketball.

In case you're wondering why this is such a big deal, NBA 2K11 and NBA 2K12, both of which featured Jordan on the box art, are widely considering two of the best installments in the long-running series. To see that 2K is again invoking Jordan will naturally lead to a number of fans getting that much more excited about this year's game because of what Jordan's association with the series has meant in the past. Whether or not NBA 2K23 can reach those same highs remains to be seen, but we should find out soon enough with the game's launch slated for September 9th.

What do you think about Jordan making a return to the cover with NBA 2K23? Will you look to pick up either of these special editions of the game with him appearing on the box art? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.