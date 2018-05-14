Here’s When the NES Classic Edition Will Be Available Again

Last week we posted a news story talking about how Nintendo would be bringing the NES Classic Edition back to stores this summer. It came as a sigh of relief to a number of gamers who were upset over not being able to get their hands on the hardware following its sudden continuation a long while back.

And while Nintendo hasn’t given us an idea of just how much stock it’s expected to have on hand with the NES Classic, it at the very least let us know when the system will be available for purchase. And that’s better than nothing we think.

According to Nintendo of America’s tweet — which can be found below — the system is expected to be available again starting June 29. Furthermore, it’ll once again be offered for the price of $59.99. That’s the same price it launched at when it came out in 2016.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

There is, however, an interesting note here. According to the tweet, the company has noted that both the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition are “expected to be available through the end of the year.” We’re not quite sure what that means. Is Nintendo going to discontinue both? Or restock even more systems once 2019 rolls around? Perhaps we’ll learn more information in just a few short weeks around E3 time.

The official page for the NES Classic Edition can be found here and comes complete with all the details on the hardware — including the 30 games that can be found inside. The system includes favorites like Super Mario Bros. 3, Metroid, The Legend of Zelda and a number of others, both from first and third parties alike.

It also comes with the following features:

Save Your Game With Suspend Points

Pick up right where you left off with four Suspend Point slots for each game. Just press the Reset button while playing to return to the HOME menu and save your progress to a slot. Have a perfect run going? You can lock your save file and resume at a later time so there’s no danger of losing your progress.

Choose Your Look With Display Modes

CRT filter: Looks like an old TV, scan lines and all.

4:3: Gives you the original NES game look, with a slight horizontal stretch.

Pixel Perfect: Each pixel is a perfect square, so you see the games exactly as designed.

So if you missed out on the NES Classic Edition the first time around, consider this a good chance to catch up!