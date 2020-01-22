Netflix Announces The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

The world of Netflix’s The Witcher is about to get even bigger! Netflix today has announced a new anime film set in the world of the Witcher called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Very few details have been revealed at this point, but the showrunner from the live-action series, Lauren S. Hissrich, is attached.

In addition to Hissrich, Netflix announced that Beau DeMayo, who penned an episode of the live-action series for Netflix, is also working on the project. As for who, exactly, will animate the film, that’s the legendary animation studio Studio Mir. Studio Mir, if you’re not familiar, is known for work on The Legend of Korra in addition to Voltron: Legendary Defender for Netflix.

Here’s the logline for the new anime film, according to Netflix: “The world of The Witcher expands in this anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing the Continent.”

At this point, no other information is known about The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. That includes, but is not limited to, what it might actually look like, whether Cavill and crew will reprise their roles, and when it will release. One imagines that the Netflix deal means Cavill will return as Geralt, but time will tell.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf does not currently have an announced release date. The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s live-action The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.