Netflix's Resident Evil Releases New Clip

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series has shared a new clip online that shows just how far Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) will go to protect his daughters. Set to release on July 14th on the streaming service, Resident Evil focuses on two different time periods with the new clip seeming to take place in 2022 within New Raccoon City.

Out of context, it's hard to figure out exactly what's going on in the new clip from Resident Evil, but it appears that young Billie (Siena Agudong) has been injured. Wesker firmly instructs young Jade (Tamara Smart) on how to escape whatever facility they are in with young Billie before seemingly causing some kind of computer malfunction. The clip concludes with Wesker dipping his hands in a pool of blood from a dead dog before wiping it on his face and shirt. It's unclear why, exactly, he does this, but it certainly is played out with the implication being that there are significant repercussions to his actions. You can check out the new clip from Resident Evil for yourself embedded below:

"Year 2036 – 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures," an official description of the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series on Netflix reads. "In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

As noted above, Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series is set to release on July 14th. The show stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner/executive producer/writer with Mary Leah Sutton as executive producer/writer. Further executive producers include Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. Constantin Film's CEO, Martin Moszkowicz, also serves as a producer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming series right here.

