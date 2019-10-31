Netflix’s The Witcher Confirms the First Season Will Release All at Once

The Witcher received a new trailer on Thursday to reveal that the franchise’s fans won’t have to wait long to see the series now that it’s releasing on December 20th. Once it’s out, people also won’t have to wait any time at all to see what happens throughout the first season. Part of Netflix‘s reveal this week confirmed that the entirety of the first season will be released at once so that The Witcher’s fans can binge as quickly as they can.

The trailer for the show that’s releasing on December 20th can be seen to allow Geralt’s fans to see Henry Cavill’s portrayal of the character and the rest of the cast who join him. This same trailer gave us the release date for the show, and a press release about the series confirmed that the first eight episodes will all be released at the same time.

As for the future of The Witcher beyond this initial season, it remains to be seen how long the show will continue for. There have been reports that suggested Netflix was pleased with the show so far and that multiple seasons could already be signed off on. If people react to the show the same way they have to the new trailer, it seems like the series’ fans will want to see the show continue.

It sounds like Netflix’s new feature that would allow people to speed up their shows would be helpful in binging The Witcher, but judging from recent clarifications, we probably won’t see that feature released by December 20th assuming it’s ever widely available at all.

A summary of Netflix’s The Witcher can be found below to prepare you for the series. The show is based on the books, though many people will know it first from the games.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said about the series. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release on Netflix beginning December 20th.