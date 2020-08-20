The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill Shares First Shot on Set

✖

After pausing earlier this year, production on Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 has finally resumed, and Geralt of Rivia himself Henry Cavill has shared his first shot on set. Well, more specifically, he has shared the first shot of himself in the makeup chair while getting what appears to be the new version of what exists under his Geralt wig taken off.

This time around, it would appear that instead of a simple bald cap underneath the wig, there is a whole bunch of tape and glue. Cavill notes that removal can be a, uh, somewhat delicate operation. You can check out Cavill's photo, and the accompanying description, below:

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. Given that production has only just resumed, there is no telling when Season 2 might actually launch. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

