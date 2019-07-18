Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner Calls It “A Very Adult Show”

It’s only a matter of time before Netflix‘s The Witcher series releases its first trailer, and then its whole first season. There’s only so much of 2019 left, after all. The series, which adapts the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, has a panel at San Diego Comic-Con tomorrow, and it will likely answer a whole lot of questions about the show. But before that, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has answered a few questions about the upcoming show in a new interview.

During a recent interview with EW ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Hissrich spoke at length about various things such as casting, adaptations, and so on. And she also noted that the series is a far cry from “a PG-13 vibe,” as EW calls it.

“I’ve been rewatching dailies and my kids aren’t allowed to look at the screen anymore after one of them snuck around and saw something they shouldn’t have seen and it scared him,” the showrunner said. “It’s a very adult show. I will add it was important to me that any violence or sex drives the story and is not there just for shock value. I think audiences are really savvy and know when we’re doing stuff to just shock them versus do stuff that really drives the story.”

So, sure sounds like there’s both violence and sex in the show, neither of which is too terribly shocking for anyone familiar with the source material. If anything, The Witcher franchise is about monsters, horror, and sex, with various combinations of the previous three taking place at any given time.

Netflix’s The Witcher is tentatively scheduled to release this year. While there’s not yet an official release date, the series does have a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday at 2:15PM PT, and there’s no telling what might be revealed there.