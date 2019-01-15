New ‘Anthem’ Footage Reveals More On NPCs, Fort Tarsis

Even though BioWare is doing things a bit differently with their latest IP Anthem, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still an incredible story and amazing new characters to meet. BioWare’s latest footage revealed shows interested players a little bit of both as we see even more about the characters we will meet and what Fort Tarsis has to offer as the game’s social hub.

The above video comes courtesy of IGN and shows off a little bit more about how the dialogue wheel works in-game and how the character interaction will functions as well. This definitely isn’t the first time we’ve had a peek inside of what Fort Tarsis has to offer, but given that this is the hub in the game, it’s understandable why it would be such a huge focal point for the developers to share with those interested in BioWare’s newest IP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those just itching to play the latest BioWare adventure for themselves, the first chance is the VIP demo which will only be available to those that pre-ordered the title. In addition to being able to play the game early, those that pre-ordered will also have an exclusive in-game item waiting for them to show off that they were among the first to get their hands on the online game. For VIP access, those dates are January 25 – 27.

Following the VIP demo, a separate one will become available for all – no pre-order necessary. From February 1 through the 3rd, players will be able to take part in the open demo to see exactly who BioWare’s open-world MMORPG works.

Keep in mind that the upcoming play period is not a beta, it is a demo. The game footage seen in the playable demo will be what releases on day one as a way for players to get a taste of what’s on the horizon.

As for the game itself, Anthem drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on February 22nd. Thoughts on the latest reveal? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!