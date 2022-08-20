New Avatar: The Last Airbender Game Reportedly Inspired by Breath of the Wild

New details from the new Avatar: The Last Airbender game, reportedly titled Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance, have reportedly surfaced online. The world of Avatar is pretty rich, but Nickelodeon hasn't quite run that gold mine dry yet. In addition to the original animated series in the mid-2000s, Nickelodeon has expanded the world with some comic books and a spin-off series, The Legend of Korra. There were also a handful of games throughout the runs of both shows, but none of them managed to have any kind of significant impact, especially not in the way other Nickelodeon shows like SpongeBob SquarePants did with Battle for Bikini Bottom.

Nevertheless, a new game set in the Avatar universe is reportedly on the way. Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance leaked on Amazon last week, though there were no firm details outside of a November release date. With that said, AvatarNews.co has leaked new details about the new game and stated that it takes some cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The new Avatar game reportedly features a similar art style to the Nintendo Switch launch title, but it's not an open-world game. The game is set after the events of the original series and has members of the Order of the White Lotus recounting old war stories, which essentially covers the entirety of the original Avatar series. According to the report, Pakku covers Book One: Water, Bumi covers Book Two: Earth, and Iroh covers Book Three: Fire. With that said, some of their retellings are reportedly not accurate, and some levels will be alternate history versions of the story akin to that of Marvel's What If? series on Disney+. Aang is a playable character, but other characters will be playable as well.

It's expected that the game will get a "relatively big" marketing push soon with a release planned for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Given the timing, it seems likely that the game could be revealed at Gamescom next week, though that's pure speculation. Of course, it's worth noting that fans should take this with a grain of salt until it's confirmed.

Are you excited for a new Avatar video game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T Reddit]