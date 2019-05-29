New Borderlands 2 DLC Reportedly Arriving During E3 2019

With many eyes looking to the future when Borderlands 3 is released and players around the globe are taking to all of the action that the next installment has to offer, there are still plenty of others who are continuing their journey in Borderlands 2. Much like previous entries in the franchise, the upcoming game will have a handful of post-launch DLC for fans to enjoy. That said, despite having released nearly seven years ago, if a recent report is to be believed, Borderlands 2 could be in store for a new DLC that will bridge the gap between it and Borderlands 3.

According to PlayStation Lifestyle and their anonymous source, a new DLC for Borderlands 2 will be arriving at some point during the week of E3 2019. It is said that it will be called Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary. Considering how things were when Borderlands 2 ends and what appears to be the situation in Borderlands 3, it would certainly be interesting to see what all took place between the two titles, or at least part of it.

Of course, there is no telling at this point in time if any of this is true, so it would be wise to consider keeping the salt nearby. Again, it would be nice to see what played out during that time, especially if it shows off how the Children of the Vault came to be. Either way, if there is indeed new Borderlands 2 DLC on the way, I imagine we will be hearing more very soon. Until then, keep up the looting and the shooting, Vault Hunters.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information about the upcoming game, here is a snippet from our official preview:

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads the opening of the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox‘s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

