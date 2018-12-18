New ‘Fortnite’ Items Leak Reveals Tons Of New Outfits, Gliders, Skins, and More

Fortnite Season 7 continues to bring players a wide variety of new content to enjoy, but this latest update is just like every other when it comes to leaks and the dataminers came out to play to find all of the delectable new cosmetic items making their way in game. The latest find brings that holiday cheer in addition to a ton of new skin options for those looking to customize their play experience.

Thanks to our friends over at FortniteNews (with help from FNBR), we’ve got our first look at some of the new items that will be making their way into the shop at some point in the near future:

The vehicle and weapon skins are a new addition that came with the latest season, making it interesting to see those added to the leak list for when the dataminers uncover what’s next. The latest leak definitely falls in line with the 14 Days of Fortnite event that kicks off tomorrow, getting players into that holiday spirit and ready to take on the fight with milk and cookies in-hand!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices!

