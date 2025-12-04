New GTA-Like Game Announced for Early 2026 (And It’ll Cost Less Than Half of GTA 6)

A brand new crime game from some of the masterminds behind Just Cause has been announced and it’s coming very soon for a low price. If you’re like me, you’ve probably been mourning the loss of the crime genre in gaming. Grand Theft Auto has obviously dominated that genre for an incredibly long time and even inspired competitors like Saints Row, Sleeping Dogs, and more. However, those games are expensive and time-consuming to make nowadays as the audience demands some pretty high-level stuff. That doesn’t mean there are zero crime games, they’re just different. Schedule 1 is a prime example of such a thing, but now there’s another game that is looking to shake things up.

During the PC Games Show, a new studio known as Liquid Swords revealed its first game. The studio is made up of veteran game talent who have worked on franchises like Payday, Just Cause, Max Payne, Battlefield, and much more. Their new title is a crime game known as Samson: A Tyndalston Story and in my personal opinion, it looks pretty damn awesome.

Samson: A Tydalston Story Revealed; Releasing in Early 2026 for $24.99

Samson will immerse players in a grounded and gritty world where violence and desperation are at the center of it all. The reveal trailer highlights an emphasis on brutal melee combat with dynamic interactive environments and riveting car chases in the grimy city of Tydalston, something partially born out of the team’s work on the 2015 Mad Max game. It’s unclear if there’s any gunplay, but the action that is depicted in the trailer is pretty exciting as is.

You’ll fill the shoes of a debt-ridden man known as Samson fighting to break free of his debt. Every day that passes causes his debt to grow with interest, creating all kinds of consequences. As revealed in a press release, Samson has no do-overs. If you do something that makes your situation worse, you have to deal with it. The city reacts to everything you do, so you’ll have to be smart if you want to survive.

“We built Samson to strike fast and leave a mark,” said Christofer Sundberg, Founder and Creative Director, Liquid Swords. “It’s a raw, physical story with systems that push back at every turn. This is the start of what Liquid Swords stands for, and the team has delivered something with real teeth. We’ve come through a heavy cycle of change and sharpened every part of how we work. The entire industry is navigating pressure right now. Samson is our answer to that reality, a focused project built with intent, not excess. This is how we move forward.”

Samson will release in early 2026 on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will only cost $24.99, which is extremely cheap for a game like this. If you’re looking for something to hold you over until the launch of GTA 6, this might be the answer.

