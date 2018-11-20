Exclusive First Look at ‘Halo: Lone Wolf’

Dark Horse Comics and 343 Industries have partnered up once more for an exciting new Halo series starring the determined Spartan Linda-058 as she hunts down a UNSC Rogue! For those excited for the latest adventure, we’ve got your exclusive first look at the stunning issue #2 cover art before it hits shelves!

Dark Horse Comics tells us, “With Dr. Chen, a dangerous ex-ONI scientist, in her sights, Spartan Linda-058 and her AI companion must find a way to end the threat posed by Chen and evacuate the endangered humans in the settlement. But as the Covenant prepare to stage an assault, Linda discovers that Chen holds the key to a secret that could endanger all of humanity if it fell into the wrong hands.”

With a talented team at the helm, including writer Anne Toole (Horizon Zero Dawn, The Witcher), art by Kieren McKewon (White Canvas) and JL Straw (Back to the Future), with colours by Dan Jackson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Call of Duty: Zombies). The stunning cover art is also done by the talented Christian Ward!

The first issue officially goes on sale January 2, 2019 and is available for pre-order right now, with the second issue seen above gong live on February 9th! It will be available both at local comic shops and online, though we do recommend that you support your local comic shop by requesting a copy there and helping out in your own community that way. Just a suggestion, because comic shops are cool and we are ComicBook.com.

Need even more Halo in your life? You can also check out Halo: Collateral Damage that made its debut earlier this year:

“Halo: Collateral Damage follows the Master Chief and Blue Team as they are deployed by the UNSC to an unstable colony world. Their mission: to terminate the Covenant’s efforts to uncover something ancient and powerful beneath the planet’s surface. However, as the mission takes a turn for the unexpected, the Spartan-II strike team realizes that the stakes of their mission are higher than they imagined, and they’ll have to rely on each other and a small group of human rebels to survive.”