Exclusive First Look at ‘Halo: Lone Wolf’ Issue #3

Spartan Linda-058 hunts down a UNSC Rogue in the latest comic series from Dark Horse Comics and 343 Industries! The exciting new adventure shows off a different side of our beloved Halo universe and we’ve got your exclusive first look at issue #3.

We’re excited to reveal the first look at the new issue with a stunning reveal of the cover art by Christian Ward (Quantum Age: From the World of Black Hammer, Young Avengers):

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as what the new issue has in store, Dark Horse tells us, “With Covenant forces closing in on their location, Spartan sharpshooter Linda-058 must rally the human settlers under a single essential cause: protect an AI that contains the bulk of human history. As new threats rise, the legendary supersoldier sees her mission parameters shift and finds that she will need help from the very man she was sent to kill.”

With a talented team at the helm, including writer Anne Toole (Horizon Zero Dawn, The Witcher), art by Kieren McKewon (White Canvas) and JL Straw (Back to the Future), with colours by Dan Jackson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Call of Duty: Zombies).

The first issue officially goes on sale January 2, 2019 with the issue seen above coming out on March 6th. The best part? The new series is available for pre-order right now! It will be available both at local comic shops and online, though we do recommend that you support your local comic shop by requesting a copy there and helping out in your own community that way. Just a suggestion, because comic shops are cool and we are ComicBook.com.

Want even more Halo comic goodness? You can also check out Halo: Collateral Damage that made its debut earlier this year:

“Halo: Collateral Damage follows the Master Chief and Blue Team as they are deployed by the UNSC to an unstable colony world. Their mission: to terminate the Covenant’s efforts to uncover something ancient and powerful beneath the planet’s surface. However, as the mission takes a turn for the unexpected, the Spartan-II strike team realizes that the stakes of their mission are higher than they imagined, and they’ll have to rely on each other and a small group of human rebels to survive.”