New Kingdom Hearts 3 Trailer Celebrates 90 Years of Our Beloved Mickey Mouse

We are inching closer and closer to the release of Kingdom Hearts III and yesterday Square Enix hosted their own celebration, one for a certain King Mickey! Thanks to the publish, we now get to see the footage shown in at an invite-only event at this year’s San Diego Comic Con for the Official Disney Fan Club.

The latest video revealed is all about our favourite talking mouse to celebrate 90 years of Mickey and the joy he has brought us through the years. The latest video, seen above, takes fans on a journey through Mickey’s life and the journey he has undergone throughout our time with him in the Kingdom Hearts series. It’s incredible to see his evolution since back in November of 1928.

It’s incredible and heartwarming and honestly? It’s making me want Kingdom Hearts 3 even more, so job well done Square Enix – you have us hooked.

Kingdom Hearts 3 will be available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29th of next year. For more about the game:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Adventure in Disney and Pixar Worlds

Embark on an adventure that spans the Disney universe: Travel across Disney and Pixar worlds to protect them from the Heartless invasion, and befriend and join heroes from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Big Hero 6, Tangled, Hercules, and more!

Unlock the Power of the Keyblades

The mysterious and powerful Keyblades can now transform into additional forms with new abilities, moves, and animations. Equip multiple Keyblades and combo between them to unlock spectacular attacks!

Experience the Magic

Cast visually stunning, powerful magic spells to battle the Heartless. Call upon Disney-Pixar friends and partner with them for support. Turn the tide of combat by summoning all-new “Attractions” inspired by the theme parks.

Thrilling and Action-Packed Battles

Explore and interact directly with the Disney-Pixar worlds. Fight off swarms of Heartless while scaling massive cliffs, diving deep underwater, or even freefalling through the air. Experience unique gameplay elements custom designed for each new world!

Relive Classic Disney Shorts Through Minigames

Take a break from saving the world with over 20 minigames inspired by classic Disney short films.

We’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the system itself and any new information, but in the meantime – at least we finally have a release date!