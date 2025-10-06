New Konami Update on Silent Hill Is Good News for Those Who Don’t Like Silent Hill f

A new update out of Konami, about Silent Hill, is seemingly good news for those who don’t like Silent Hill f. In our official review of the new Silent Hill game, we awarded it a four out of five stars, and it has an 86 on Metacritic. By itself, an 86 Metacritic score is a great return, but in the context of the horror genre, it’s even better, as horror games often receive, on average, lower review scores than games from other genres because horror is very subjective and challenging in the video game format, especially. All of this is to say, on the surface level, it seems everyone would be happy with more Silent Hill f in the future, but this is not the case.

Previously, we detailed the huge civil war the release has caused among hardcore Silent Hill fans. The reason some fans of the long-running survival-horror series don’t like the new release is that it’s not a traditional Silent Hill game. It’s something new, something fresh, and it has garnered fans because of this, but also detractors. That said, recently, series producer Motoi Okamoto said he expected more division than there has been. To this end, Konami seems pleased with the game’s reception, though this doesn’t mean there will be more Silent Hill f in the future. In fact, Okamoto goes out of his way to promise likewise, signaling there is more traditional Silent Hill to come still.

About Future Silent Hill Games

“Not all future Silent Hill games will have gameplay like f; rather, we aim to create a series that is always challenging in a positive way, offering a different flavor of gameplay with each title,” said the producer via a new post on X. “Of course, some things will remain unchanged, and the most important of these is the quality of the story. We firmly believe that a psychological story is essential to the essence of Silent Hill, and we will continue to focus on this aspect, confidently delivering it in future works.

In particular, the gameplay of Silent Hill f has been the most contentious thing about it. While saying it’s like a Dark Souls game is hyperbolic, it’s closer to a Dark Souls game than it is a traditional Silent Hill game in terms of gameplay. Naturally, some fans have not liked this. So, this particular promise from Okamoto will go a long way in easing concerns that Silent Hill f will not be wholly representative of the series going forward.

