New Pathfinder Game Announced

Developer Owlcat Games has announced a new game in the Pathfinder CRPG series. The new entry, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will be a follow-up to Owlcat’s previous release, Pathfinder: Kingmaker. As in Kingmaker, Wrath of the Righteous will be based on the tabletop RPG of the same name. In that particular campaign, the demonic forces of the demon lord Deskari were contained for a century in the fallen city of Sarkosis thanks to a group of artifacts known as the wardstones. Over that century, many tried to wipe out the demons, but to no avail. However, when one of the wardstones is sabotaged, the containment falls and the demons are finally able to leave the fallen city. The heroes are then tasked with preventing Deskari’s forces from overrunning the rest of the world.

Here it is, at last! Yes, this is the actual announcement.

Our next project is Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Released on PC in 2018, Pathfinder: Kingmaker received mixed reviews from most outlets. The gameplay was mostly well-received, though some outlets found the game to be a bit unbalanced. The game was also plagued by a number of bugs as well as long load times. Fortunately, Owlcat Games seems all too aware of these issues. In an interview with PC Gamer, Creative Director Alexander Mishulin addressed the problems with Kingmaker.

“We learned a lot from the launch of the Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Now we are making a lot of effort to make sure the game will be released far more polished. A lot of issues came from the fact that the player has a lot of choices in the game, and some of those choices (especially ones that are set apart by 20-30 hours of gameplay) tend to interact in the ways that we didn’t predict.” Mishulin said.

In addition to the announcement of Wrath of the Righteous, Owlcat Games also confirmed today that Pathfinder: Kingmaker is still in development for consoles. Which systems the game will end up on, and whether or not these versions will contain the same bugs as their PC predecessor, remains to be seen.

