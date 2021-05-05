New Pokemon Snap: How to Clear Leafeon's Operation: Be My Friend Request

✖

It takes a lot of work to befriend Leafeon in New Pokemon Snap. Throughout New Pokemon Snap, players will have to complete various requests from Professor Mirror, Todd, Rita, and Phil. These requests not only provide valuable clues on how to get 4-Star photos, they can also reward various stickers and frames. While some of the requests are pretty straightforward (such as requests to feed a Pokemon some Fluffruit), they often require finding a few steps to complete.

One of the requests asked about frequently is the "Operation Be My Friend" request, which involves Leafeon in the Founja Jungle (Day) course. Rita gives players the quest once Leafeon shows up in the Jungle during the day and asks players to figure out a way to get close to Leafeon using Fluffruit. Although Leafeon appears multiple times throughout the Founja Jungle (Day) course, players will need to wait until near the end of the course to get close enough to feed it a Fluffruit, as Leafeon will only be comfortable enough to eat when its behind the waterfall.

To unlock the Waterfall route, players will need to throw an Illumina Orb at the Liepard resting on the ledge near the waterfall route. We recommend doing this as soon as players reach the ruins area, as Liepard takes a moment or two to get up and hop off the ledge, which then clears the pathway. Players can then head behind the Waterfall route where they will see a Leafeon interacting with a Sobble. If a player throws Fluffruit to Leafeon, it will happily eat it and players will have the opportunity to take a photo of it, thus clearing the "Operation Be My Friend" request AND getting a 4-Star photo in the process. Giving Sobble an Fluffruit will also result in a 3-Star photo opportunity for that Pokemon as well.

Operation Be My Friend is one of the happier moments in the Founja Jungle course and provides a nice moment with the usually skittish Leafeon. Considering the Pokemon is usually getting scared by Ariados or running away from the player as the NEO-ONE tramps through the nighttime course, it's fun to see Leafeon get a happier ending in the course.

New Pokemon Snap is available for sale now.