New Saints Row Possibly Being Teased

It’s been six years since we got a mainline entry in the Saints Row series, and four years since we got any Saints Row at all. But that could be changing soon. Recently, the official Deep Silver Twitter account — the publisher of the series — took to the social media platform and teased that it has “exciting things ahead for the Saints” that “you don’t want to miss out on.” This tease came apart of a larger plea to get people to follow the series’ official YouTube channel , and seems to suggest there’s a Saints Row announcement on the horizon. And given it’s been six years since Saints Row IV released, it’s possible Volition and Deep Silver are gearing up to announce Saints Row V.

Subscribe to the Official Saints Row YouTube channel so you don’t miss a thing… we have exciting things ahead for the Saints, you don’t want to miss out! Get notified on announcements, new trailers and great video content – https://t.co/lhqvPTbAQY pic.twitter.com/rGg0TGsDNN — Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) May 9, 2019

Of course, it could be more ports or remakes of past games, but given that Volition’s last game — Agents of Mayhem, which was based in the Saints Row universe — flopped, you’d assume it would want to bounce back with what it knows and does well: Saints Row.

That all said, at the moment, this is nothing more than speculation. It’s obvious there’s Saints Row news on the horizon, the question is: what is it? The aforementioned Agents of Mayhem released in August 2017, which means there’s a good chance Volition is almost ready to reveal what’s been working on. Maybe we’ll find out more at E3 next month?

