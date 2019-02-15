New ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Details Are Coming

Respawn is riding high right now on their incredible success of Apex Legends so far but they’ve still got one more amazing title on the horizon that will be perfect for Star Wars fans. Though we’ve known that their upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would be dropping some new details sometime “soon,” we didn’t know when we could expect that info to drop. Now, it looks like it will be at the beginning of next month!

Game developer Mitch Dyer retweeted an official Star Wars post talking about the Triple Force Friday sale happening on October 4th. His retweet didn’t say what exactly what we would be getting, only that more is coming our way:

Jedi: Fallen Order stuff coming your way 🥰 //t.co/GGL7vu0HOs — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) February 15, 2019

This echoes a previous statement made by COO Blake Jorgensen during a recent earnings call about the Respawn game, saying “You’ll start to see in the next few months glimpses of the Star Wars game and I think you’ll be blown away by what you see.”

He added, “We played twenty-plus minutes of it last week and it is exceptional in terms of its level of polish, depth, and living inside the Star Wars world as a Jedi,” he said. “I think people will be blown away by it.”

We don’t have a release date yet, though it could release around the same time as Star Wars Episode IX sometime in December 2019. There’s a chance it could come sooner, like Star Wars: Battlefront II did, but we won’t know more until the EA Play 2019 showcase, which is likely to take place at the same time as E3 2019 in Los Angeles.

