Next Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Leaks Online

The next Dungeons & Dragons adventure has allegedly leaked online. Images of the cover of Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden have appeared online, sourced from a promotional video posted to D&D Beyond's YouTube page and then immediately taken down. The cover of the book shows a creature with the face of an owl, horns, and talon-like claws standing over a person half-covered in snow and reaching out in terror. A caption on the cover reads "Feel the cold touch of death in this adventure for the world's greatest roleplaying game." No other details were provided about the adventure.

The cover appears legitimate and seems to confirm that the next adventure will be set in Icewind Dale, which ComicBook.com has theorized for weeks. The Frostmaiden possibly refers to Auril, the evil goddess of Winter in the Forgotten Realms. Notably, Auril does have an Ice Temple located in Icewind Dale, and a Winter Palace temple located in Luskan, a city located at the edge of Icewind Dale. Auril's presence also explains mention of an "evil cult" sabotaging the food supply in Icewind Dale in Reality RP, an upcoming program that will air during D&D Live 2020 next week.

There are still a few questions about the adventure that we don't know, such as its length and whether it will have any sort of follow up adventure. Dungeons & Dragons has stuck with naming its adventures with a location followed by an adventure name, which allows for paired adventures such as Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage. We also don't know whether the adventure will tie into the upcoming Dark Alliance game, which stars Drizzt Do'Urden and his traveling companions, or if Drizzt will appear in the adventure.

Expect confirmation of Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden next week at D&D Live 2020: Roll w/Advantage. Let us know what you think about the new adventure in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to chat all things D&D!

