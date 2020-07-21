NHL 21 Delayed, Next-Gen Versions Not Happening This Year
EA has announced that the release date for NHL 21 has been pushed back to October, as opposed to its normal September launch window. While EA Vancouver transitioned to developing the game from home this year, the developer stressed that the game will not be compromised in any way. However, NHL 21 will not feature upgrades on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Overall, fans are not too happy with delay or the fact that the game will not see a next-gen version this year. Following the announcement, fans took to social media to air their grievances with the publisher.
#NHL21 Development Update:https://t.co/BEaCBlboXb pic.twitter.com/Oaq28UlDvp— EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) July 20, 2020
What do you think about the delay for NHL 21? Are you disappointed that the game won't receive a next-gen version? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Fans are a little bummed out.
We want NHL 21 on PS5. pic.twitter.com/nf5hSgjkuj— Devante Williams (@OriginalXboxLuv) July 21, 2020
These gifs sum it up nicely.
#NHL21 news got me like.... pic.twitter.com/SbE4GqVNDy— REEVES (@REEVESDADDY) July 21, 2020
Hopefully the game will be worth the price.
“our goal with NHL 21 is to deliver an experience that will be worth the wait.”— Chris (@yeadudeitschr1s) July 21, 2020
Aka we’ve updated the cover and expect you to spend $60
Some are considering skipping NHL 21 altogether...
I was afraid of this, not only will it be late but we are not going to have it for next gen. If its anything like NHL 15 was handled i might as well skip 21— Spooky Papi 🕸 (@justinmarcos) July 20, 2020
...while others will hold off on buying a next-gen console, as a result.
After the announcement about NHL 21, I think I'll wait on getting a PS5 until next year or until the 1st price drop. I can focus on my Switch, PS4, and retro gaming library instead. A lot of good delayed games still to come out at the end of this generation.— ConverseGaming (@ConverseHockey) July 20, 2020
Some of these opinions are colored by last year's game.
Hopefully it's just this game is canceled. Nhl 20 is straight trash. 21 wont be any better. Stop putting out trash games.— Zach Flowers (@ZFlowers112) July 20, 2020
There's definitely some resentment.
I'm not sure if it's lack of department funding, skill or just lack of drive, but it really seems like no one cares about making this game anywhere close to the kind of games that @EAMaddenNFL or @EASPORTSFIFA have become......from the same company.#NHL21 #EASports— Mike Byrne® (@its_that_mike) July 20, 2020
Others are a little more understanding.
I completely understand what u guys mean it’s been a disastrous year 😑👍 but I respect that you guys wanna fix everything and check it I’m really really excited about #NHL21 I’ve bought every #NHLGame since the 90s so I’m pumped and ready pls still have #BeAPro it’s my fav 😊— Haze 🔥🤚😎✋🔥 (@GameMasterHaze) July 21, 2020
