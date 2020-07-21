NHL 21 Delayed, Next-Gen Versions Not Happening This Year

EA has announced that the release date for NHL 21 has been pushed back to October, as opposed to its normal September launch window. While EA Vancouver transitioned to developing the game from home this year, the developer stressed that the game will not be compromised in any way. However, NHL 21 will not feature upgrades on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Overall, fans are not too happy with delay or the fact that the game will not see a next-gen version this year. Following the announcement, fans took to social media to air their grievances with the publisher.

