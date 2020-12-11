Nier Replicant Reveals New Trailer at The Game Awards

The upcoming video game Nier Replicant -- the full title of which is actually NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… -- has released a new trailer tonight at The Game Awards showing off-brand and raw gameplay footage. Nier Replicant, if you are not familiar, is a prequel to the incredibly popular Nier: Automata. While Replicant technically never released in the United States, Nier Gestalt did, and the big difference between the two is that the main character in Replicant is a younger protagonist that's the brother to Yonah rather than an older protagonist that is her father as in Gestalt.

As for the trailer, it doesn't show off much of note, but does show off plenty of enemies, different environments, and signature NieR gameplay. As you may know, this is our first look at the game's gameplay, but it's a brief look with the trailer coming up only a minute long.

First look at gameplay of @NieRGame version 1.22474487139 in this World Premiere! Say that 5 times fast...#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/wldWS2fNXt — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2020

"For the first time in the West after the original game’s Japanese debut in 2010, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… invites players into a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother’s captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease - a quest which will in turn make them question everything," Square Enix's description of the upcoming video game reads.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is officially set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 23, 2021. As noted above, the new title is a modern retelling of 2010's Japan-only release, Nier Replicant. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nier Replicant right here.

